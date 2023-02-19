BC Hydro is responding to a power outage Sunday, Feb 19. (BC Hydro map)

Update: Power partially restored south, east of Williams Lake after snow downs lines

Horsefly and Black Creek still in the dark

Update: Power has been partially restored. Power remains out for 643 residents in the Horsefly/Black Creek area.

Heavy snow blanketed the region overnight, with residents reporting anywhere from 15 to 20 cm of the white stuff.

Original:

A power outage is impacting 2,446 homes and business southeast of Williams Lake early Sunday morning, Feb 19.

BC Hydro crews are on-site with power expected to be back on by 9:30 a.m.

Cause of the outage is wires down, according to BC Hydro.

The outage runs from Mountain House Road, south past 141 Mile Road, and east impacting the communities of Miocene and Horsefly all the way to Black Creek and Quesnel Lake junction.

The area is currently under a snowfall warning.

