Douglas Gook rounds out provincial candidates in Cariboo North

The Greens, B.C. Liberals, NDP and B.C. Conservatives will all be on the ballot in 2020

Douglas Gook, seen here at the Quesnel Farmers’ Market, will be running for the B.C. Greens in Cariboo North in the provincial election. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

All four of B.C.’s top political parties will be on the ballot for Cariboo North voters in 2020.

The latest to announce is a familiar name to the region — the Green Party’s Douglas Gook.

Gook has run in this provincial riding three times, alongside running in other ridings and federally as well. With the 2017 provincial election in spring as opposed to fall, Gook was out of the area, running instead in the neighbouring Nechako Lakes riding, where he received nine per cent of the vote.

Candidates need support from 75 voters to get on the ballot, and in 2020, they were allowed to accumulate that support by phone — a first for Gook.

“It was really exciting to hear some of the ideas that people from all over the riding were coming up with,” he said. “It was a wonderful way to keep in connection with people during these times where physical distancing is critical.”

Gook joins incumbent B.C. Liberal Coralee Oakes and the NDP’s Scott Elliott on the ballot. B.C. Conservative Kyle Townsend is not on the official Elections BC candidate’s list as of Friday at noon but has been announced by the party.

Elections BC expects more than 30 per cent of ballots to be cast by mail in 2020, so election results may not come down on election day, which is Saturday, Oct. 24.

READ MORE: BC VOTES 2020: Provincial election will have familiar duo battling in Cariboo North

READ MORE: BC Conservatives running Townsend in Cariboo North

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC politicsBC Votes 2020