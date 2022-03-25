Police asking for public’s helping in finding missing 100 Mile man

The family of Hendrix Lake resident Douglas Butler is looking for information as to his whereabouts.
100 Mile RCMP Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen said Butler, 47, was reported missing by a concerned family member on March 24. He’s not been seen or heard from since March 19 at 1 p.m. when employees at the Canim Lake General Store saw him entering a Nissan SUV driven by a woman.
“Doug has no cell phone and his bank accounts have not been used since he was last seen at the Canim store,” Nielsen said.
Butler is described as a Caucasian male, 5’4” tall, 110 pounds with a slim build. He has light brown hair and blue eyes. Nielsen said Butler appears to have a job pouring concrete in Lytton, and it is likely he may have left the 100 Mile House area.
Anyone with information is asked to call 250-395-2456 or 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).
