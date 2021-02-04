B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. B.C. has been dealing with the pandemic for a year. (B.C. government)

B.C. public health officials reported another 465 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday, with six more coronavirus-related deaths and a warning about Super Bowl parties as a potential risk for more infections.

“As we make plans for the weekend ahead, let’s ensure we don’t make the Super Bowl a super-spreading day, by making safe choices,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a statement Feb. 4. “This is especially important given we are still learning about the full impact of the variants of concern now in our communities.”

Current public health orders ban gatherings in private homes, and pubs and restaurants have been advised that there are not to be any special promotions or ticketed events for Super Bowl Sunday.

Of the cases confirmed in the past 24 hours, 234 were in the Fraser Health region, 98 in Vancouver Coastal, 54 in Interior Health, 52 in Northern Health and 27 on Vancouver Island. There are currently 4,447 active cases in B.C., with 257 people in hospital, 76 of them in intensive care.

There has been one new outbreak reported in the health care system, at Mountain View Manor in Ladner, and an outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence in Nanaimo.

“Here in B.C., our curve is slowly moving downward,” Dix and Henry said. “With each day we keep our wall strong and show compassion and kindness to those around us, we can keep the trend going.”

