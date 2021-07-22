Cariboo Fire Centre not seeking supplies for firefighters: BCWS

The BC Wildfire Service is requesting the public not donate food and supplies to firefighters at the Northeast Complex at 100 Mile House. (Black Press Media photo)

The BC Wildfire Service is asking the public to hold back on donating supplies to firefighters in the Cariboo Fire Centre.

“The BC Wildfire Service is aware of several requests for donations of items to firefighters in the Cariboo Fire Centre circulating online,” noted the BCWS in a news release July 21.

“Though the BC Wildfire Service appreciates the sentiment behind these offers, there is no need for additional supplies.”

Anyone attempting to drop off donations to the Northeast Complex in 100 Mile House, which is working fires such as the Flat Lake and Canim Lake fires, will be turned away for safety and security reasons. Fire camps are active worksites and access is limited to BC Wildfire Service personnel and approved visitors only.

“Unfortunately, though the intentions behind these actions are positive, they ultimately impact personnel time which is better spent managing the current wildfire situation,” BCWS added.

“Please be wary of online requests of this nature as they are unsolicited by the BC Wildfire Service.”

Those looking for a way to actively support firefighting efforts in British Columbia, please consider donating to the Red Cross’ British Columbia Fires Appeal.

A financial donation can be made to the British Columbia Fires Appeal in one of the following ways: online at redcross.ca, by calling 1-800-418-1111 or by texting FIRES to 45678.

The Government of Canada and the Government of British Columbia will each match every dollar donated to the Canadian Red Cross 2021 BC Fires appeal. This means that every $1 donated will become $3 to support those affected by the wildfires.

Alternatively, Emergency Management BC is currently coordinating requests for help and offers of assistance. They can be reached at donations@gov.bc.ca

