Don’t be taken in by fake gold scammers in Williams Lake: RCMP

There have been two reports in the last 24 hours of a man and woman selling gold out of their car

Williams Lake RCMP are warning the public not to be fooled by scammers. (File photo)

The Williams Lake RCMP would like to remind the public to not purchase gold jewelry from the trunks of cars.

Cpl. Sam Nakatsu said there have been two reports in the last 24 hours of a man and woman selling gold out of their car.

“The couple are travelling in a small dark car with Alberta license plates,” Nakatsu noted in a news release. “They approach people in parking lots and ask for gas money to get back to Alberta, in exchange for gold necklaces. If something seems too good to be true it usually is. Don’t get taken by scammers.”

Read More: Williams Lake’s new RCMP inspector brings more than 30 years of experience



editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake