RCMP investigate the fatal pedestrian collision of a toddler, two, and the injury of a woman at a Squamish grocery store parking lot on Feb. 29, 2020. (RCMP handout)

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Donations have come quickly for the family of a two-year-old girl killed in a parking lot crash in Squamish Friday.

According to RCMP, the crash happened around 6 p.m. when the mother and daughter were walking through a grocery store parking lot.

Police and paramedics responded to the scene and found a woman and child hit by a vehicle. The driver remained on scene and has cooperated with police.

The GoFundMe for the family was started on Saturday and by early Sunday afternoon had raised more than $23,000. The goal was set at $10,000.

In a post to the fundraiser website, organizer Aaron Brink said the donations were unbelievable. All of the funds raised are set to go to the family.

“We can hardly comprehend the amount of love and support that has poured in. With the sincerest gratitude… we thank you all. You are helping ensure that this family is cared for in a very challenging and dark season. Thank you for being a light!!” Brink wrote.

The BC Coroners Service and RCMP Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstruction Service are also aiding in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Squamish RCMP.

Black Press Media has reached out to RCMP for updates on the condition of the woman.

READ MORE: Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Over 88,000 infected globally, 3,000 dead as COVID-19 outbreak continues

Just Posted

Approaches to forestry can help fight climate change: FESBC executive director

People in the Cariboo-Chilcotin are doing things on the ground to address climate change, said Steve Kozuki

PHOTOS: First annual Ian Pinchbeck Memorial Pickleball Tournament attracts players of all ages

Ian was an avid member of the Williams Lake Pickleball Club and enjoyed playing the sport

Synergy meet one of ‘most positive’ gymnastics club has been to: coach

The Williams Lake Gymnastics Club brought home medals and accolades from Kelowna

Chinner, Myers the lifeblood of badminton club

Ask members of the Williams Lake Badminton Club, and they’ll say longtime… Continue reading

Out in the Cold: Williams Lake firefighters take to the roof for muscular dystrophy awareness

Check out Canadian Tire to see the firefighters and donate to the cause

B.C. confirms 8th case of COVID-19; 1,000 tested for novel coronavirus

First four patients have been released from isolation after testing negative for virus

BC champs fall 11-3 to Ontario at Brier

John Epping of Toronto snaps 3-3 tie against Vernon’s Jim Cotter with four-ender in sixth

Donations pour in for family of Squamish toddler killed in parking lot crash

Fundraiser has raised more than $23,000 as of Sunday

Legal experts say injunctions not effective in Indigenous-led land disputes

Protests began earlier this month when the RCMP moved into Wet’suwet’en territory to enforce a court injunction

Toddler, 2, killed and woman injured after getting struck by car in Squamish parking lot

The driver remained at the scene

Wet’suwet’en supporters of pipeline don’t think their message is being heard

Wet’suwet’en are governed by both a traditional hereditary chief system and six elected band councils

Caution, with a time limit: How Trudeau’s patience with rail blockades ended

The blockades were sparked when the RCMP began enforcing a court order against Wet’suwet’en protesters

VIDEO: B.C. leap-year siblings ‘leapies’ celebrate 14th, 15th, birthdays together

Marilyn and Jeannette Johnston have never missed sharing Feb. 29 together for 56 years

Rare goal from Marincin lifts Leafs to 4-2 win over Canucks

Toronto defender nets first of the year against Vancouver

Most Read