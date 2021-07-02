VIDEO: Donations being collected for Lytton residents in Williams Lake Friday

Marlene Swears of the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association will be accepting donations for wildfire victims until 3 p.m. Friday, July 2 at her office on Oliver Street.
Lytton day two. Chilliwack Fire Department/FacebookLytton day two. Chilliwack Fire Department/Facebook
Lytton fire, June 30, 2021. Photo credit: FacebookLytton fire, June 30, 2021. Photo credit: Facebook

Donations for the community of Lytton are being collected in Williams Lake, Friday July 2.

The donation location and times are 315 Yorston Street beginning at 10 a.m. at the Williams Lake First Nation downtown office and at the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association at 83 Oliver Street 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Marlene Swears of the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association said she wants the community to be that one that gives this year during the wildfire season and will continue to accept donations for the next while.

“I was in that situation and had to leave my home in Wildwood during our fires in 2017,” she told the Tribune Friday.

“I didn’t have anything and it was hard. I know you don’t want to depend on anybody when you have nothing, but you have to.”

On Wednesday, June 30, the entire community of Lytton was forced to evacuate and 90 per cent of the town was destroyed by fire.

Included on the list needed items are socks, towels, fresh fruit and veggies, children’s activities, brushes, towels, deodorant, shampoo, conditioner, shower gel, pillows, etc.

The number at the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association is 250-992-9722.


Marlene Swears of the Cariboo Chilcotin Metis Association is accepting donations for people impacted by B.C.'s wildfires. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
