Domestic dispute with weapon sees Quesnel RCMP make arrest, net drugs, cash and a handgun

The suspect fled and was found hiding in a nearby chicken coop

Quesnel RCMP took a man into custody and seized drugs, cash and a handgun after being called to what police are describing as a serious domestic dispute where children were in the home.

The incident took place at a residence on Graham Road on Friday, Feb. 12 at approximately 9:30 p.m. said Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen, noting Mounties responded to a report of a man allegedly pointing a handgun at a woman during a domestic dispute.

Prior to the police arriving on scene, the man attempted to leave in a vehicle but lost control and went into the ditch a short distance away.

During a search of the area, the suspect was located hiding in a chicken coop, said Weseen. He was taken into custody without issue.

With the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services, the police searched the area to locate any evidence that was discarded by the man. A loaded 9 mm handgun was located next to a bag that contained an assortment of drugs and $4,710 in cash. The drugs are suspected to be over 250 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of meth mixed with fentanyl, and 23 grams of crack cocaine, Weseen said.

Domestic violence remains a national priority for the RCMP and the ultimate goal of our investigations is to promote victim safety. Domestic disturbances are unpredictable and have the potential for extreme violence. It is fortunate that no one was injured during this incident as a firearm was produced and there were children in the home at the time, Weseen said.

Julian Wade Page, 31, of Surrey, B.C., was charged with multiple offenses, including drug trafficking. Weseen said more charges could be coming. Page’s next court appearance is Thursday, Feb. 18.

Quesnel RCMP have been busy this week. This arrest was in addition to, responding to a stabbing, charging a man with arson and seizing a shipment of meth from the Lower Mainland.

