Doherty named shadow minister for mental health and suicide prevention

The Cariboo Prince George MP has been a mental health advocate for many years

Conservative MP Todd Doherty rises during Question Period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is the Conservatives new Shadow Minister for Mental Health and Suicide Prevention.

Conservatives leader Pierre Poilievre announced the appointment Wednesday, Oct. 12.

“I am truly honoured to be given the chance to represent my riding and Canadians on the mental health file,” said Doherty in a news release. “We have made great strides these past few years, but we have so much more to do.”

Doherty has been a mental health advocate for a long time.

Last year he received the Champions of Mental Health Award from the Canadian Alliance on Mental Illness and Mental Health.

In 2020, he passed his easy to remember three-digit (988) suicide prevention hotline motion in the House of Commons. MP Doherty’s first Private Member’s Bill C-211, an act respecting a federal framework on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) passed in 2018.

“We need to have a government in Ottawa that does more than just play lip-service to mental health. There is no health without mental health,” said Doherty.



