Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is hoping Canada will adopt 988 as a universal nationwide suicide prevention hotline. (Angie Mindus Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is hoping Canada will adopt 988 as a universal nationwide suicide prevention hotline. (Angie Mindus Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Doherty calls for national suicide prevention hotline

The Cariboo-Prince George MP hopes Canada will follow the U.S. and adopt 988

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is hoping Canada will adopt a nationwide suicide prevention hotline so residents coast to coast can get the help they need.

Doherty raised the issue during the House of Commons Question Period Oct. 22 in Ottawa.

“Because the rate of suicide across our country is at near-epidemic rates, suicide is now amongst the leading causes of death in Canada,” he said. “Today, 10 Canadians will end their lives by suicide and up to another 200 will attempt to do so.”

Doherty told the House of Commons the United States has “taken concrete action to combat suicide” by passing the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act. He hopes Canada will do the same.

”Starting in 2022, a simple, easy-to-remember number, 988, will be the national universal telephone number to reach the national suicide prevention hotline,” he said. “Will this government commit to doing so?”

After Doherty brought it up in the House of Commons, Health Minister Patty Hadju said she looks forward to talking to him more about the idea.

“Far too many of us can say we’ve been impacted by people who have taken their own lives,” she said. “I want to tell the member opposite I am very interested in his idea, and I look forward to talking with him later about what that might look like in Canada. He’s absolutely right — we have to do more, Mr. Speaker, not just to prevent suicide but to support people who are struggling with their mental health, no matter where they live in this country.”

Doherty was named the Conservatives’ Special Advisor to the Leader on Mental Health and Wellness in early September.

Since being elected in October 2015, Doherty has been a strong advocate of mental health awareness. His Private Member’s Bill C-211 (An Act respecting a federal framework on post-traumatic stress disorder) was passed unanimously and received royal assent in June 2018. The federal framework was released earlier this year and became the first of its kind in Canada and the world.

In January 2019, Doherty tabled a new Private Members Bill, Bill C-425, to establish June 27 as National PTSD Awareness Day.

READ MORE: Mental Illness awareness important to Cariboo-Prince George MP


editor@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

mental health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities
Next story
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Just Posted

Wyatt Bednarz of BJ Trucking is thankful to the many local businesses who have reached out to offer space for his trucks and equipment after a landslide on Saturday, Oct. 31 prompted an evacuation and concerns of further slippage. (Angie Mindus photo)
Living on the edge: Williams Lake business owner impacted by recent river valley landslide

Three of Wyatt Bednarz’s Frizzi Road properties are under evacuation order

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty is hoping Canada will adopt 988 as a universal nationwide suicide prevention hotline. (Angie Mindus Photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Doherty calls for national suicide prevention hotline

The Cariboo-Prince George MP hopes Canada will follow the U.S. and adopt 988

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb (left) and Coun. Scott Nelson announce a $2.6 million COVID-19 restart grant from the Province of BC Friday afternoon. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake receives $2.6 million from province’s COVID-19 safe restart grant

“This is a huge Christmas present,” said Mayor Walt Cobb

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

The BC Northern Real Estate Board is supporting a call to halt open houses during the COVID-19 pandemic. (File photo)
BC Northern Real Estate Board supports temporary halt to open houses

Buyers and sellers are asked to speak to their realtor about COVID-19 preparedness

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen
INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

With timber supply declining from now to 2030, B.C.’s forest industry is in a major transition, but 2020 has seen strong lumber prices. (Black Press Media)
B.C. job recovery continues, rural regions leading the way

Technology, resource industries perform well in pandemic

Most Read