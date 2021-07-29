Seven-year-old Tonnerre is recovering from burns sustained in a South Okanagan wildfire. (BC SPCA image)

Dog survives burns from South Okanagan wildfire

Seven-year-old Tonnerre was missing for four days after getting spooked by the blaze

A dog who ran away after getting spooked by a South Okanagan wildfire sustained burns on his back and sides.

As loving animal guardians are forced to evacuate areas threatened by wildfires, terrified dogs can bolt — leaving their panicked guardian with no choice but to evacuate without them, said Eileen Drever of the BC SPCA.

Seven-year-old Tonnerre, bolted when flames from a wildfire tore through the Osoyoos and Oliver area his owner was living and working in.

Tonnerre’s owner was heartbroken. Thankfully, after four days of searching, Tonnerre was found.

However, the dog hadn’t been able to escape the flames altogether, said Drever.

Tonnerre sustained significant burns on his back and sides.

His owner promptly drove him to family in Vancouver, who referred him to the BC SPCA at Charlie’s Pet Food Bank.

From there, Tonnerre was transferred to a nearby emergency hospital for care and treatment.

BC SPCA special constable Alex Jay said Tonnerre’s guardian was thankful for everything that was done to help and became emotional as he feared there may be other animals like Tonnerre impacted by the fires.

Tonnerre is now on the road to recovery and the BC SPCA covered the costs of his care.

