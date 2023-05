A travel advisory is in place for Dog Creek Road between Enterprise and Meadow Road due to flooding. (DriveBC image)

A travel advisory is in effect for Dog Creek Road between Meadow Lake Forest Service Road and Enterprise Road.

The road is closed due to a washout in this section.

Check Drivebc.ca for updates. Next B.C. Ministry of Transportation update expected May 14 at 4 p.m.

CaribooRoad conditionsWilliams Lake