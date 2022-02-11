Dog Creek Road closed due to police incident: RCMP

Public asked to stay away

Traffic is stopped on Dog Creek Road Friday afternoon (Feb. 11) as RCMP respond to a police incident. (Tawnya Batty photo)

Williams Lake RCMP have closed Dog Creek Road Friday afternoon (1:33 p.m.) Feb. 11.

The road is closed between Roberts Drive and Gibbob Road due to a police incident.

The public is asked to stay away.

Witnesses in the area said there is a heavy police presence and a vehicle has crashed into a power pole.

DriveBC notes Dog Creek Road is closed, but a detour is available via Bond Lake Road.

More to come

