Dog Creek Road closed due to police incident: RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP have closed Dog Creek Road Friday afternoon (1:33 p.m.) Feb. 11.
The road is closed between Roberts Drive and Gibbob Road due to a police incident.
The public is asked to stay away.
Witnesses in the area said there is a heavy police presence and a vehicle has crashed into a power pole.
DriveBC notes Dog Creek Road is closed, but a detour is available via Bond Lake Road.
More to come
