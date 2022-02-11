Traffic is stopped on Dog Creek Road Friday afternoon (Feb. 11) as RCMP respond to a police incident. (Tawnya Batty photo)

Traffic is stopped on Dog Creek Road Friday afternoon (Feb. 11) as RCMP respond to a police incident. (Tawnya Batty photo)

Dog Creek Road closed due to police incident: RCMP

Public asked to stay away

Williams Lake RCMP have closed Dog Creek Road Friday afternoon (1:33 p.m.) Feb. 11.

The road is closed between Roberts Drive and Gibbob Road due to a police incident.

The public is asked to stay away.

Witnesses in the area said there is a heavy police presence and a vehicle has crashed into a power pole.

DriveBC notes Dog Creek Road is closed, but a detour is available via Bond Lake Road.

More to come

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP

Previous story
Injunction granted to prevent protesters from blocking Ambassador Bridge
Next story
Gondola proposed in the Okanagan overlooking Kalamalka Lake

Just Posted

Traffic is stopped on Dog Creek Road Friday afternoon (Feb. 11) as RCMP respond to a police incident. (Tawnya Batty photo)
Dog Creek Road closed due to police incident: RCMP

Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex staff Kaitlyn Atkinson (from left), Manager of Recreation and Leisure Services, Brandy Links, Facility Maintenance Coordinator, and Maria McKee, Adult Recreation Coordinator, help get the Boitanio Rail Park ready to ride this past month. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Host of winter activities offered locally in February

Williams Lake First Nation commemorated Canada’s first National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 30, 2021. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Phyllis Webstad, First Nations chiefs condemn use of Every Child Matters shirts by Freedom Convoy

Avalanche Canada urges recreational users to stay on simple terrain this weekend.
Snowmobilers, recreationalists urged to stay out of backcountry this weekend