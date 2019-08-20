Dog Creek Elementary-Jr. Secondary School gets a new principal

Steve Carpenter has been named principal of principal of Dog Creek Elementary-Jr. Secondary School effective September 2019, said superintendent Chris Van Der Mark.

Carpenter graduated from Columneetza in Williams Lake before going on to study at Northern Michigan University and Newman University – Birmingham, Van Der Mark said in a news release Tuesday morning, Aug. 20.

Carpenter earned a master’s degree from UNBC and worked in SD27 from 2005-2018. He served as principal of Lac La Hache Elementary before moving to SD69 (Qualicum) as a district counsellor, and later, vice-principal of Nanoose Bay Elementary.

“Steve loves the outdoors; hunting and fishing, hockey, golf and travelling, and lived in Williams Lake until the age of 18 before heading off to play hockey in the U.S. and U.K.,” Van Der Mark said. “An enthusiastic and passionate educator, Steve was a SOGI lead and part of the Trauma Informed leadership group in SD69.”

“On behalf of the District I would like to welcome Steve back and wish him the best of luck in his new role.”

