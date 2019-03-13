Dog Creek community grieves loss of Harley Tenale

As police continue to investigate the suspicious death of a 54-year-old man discovered in downtown Williams Lake last weekend, the community where he’s from continues to grieve his loss.

Harley Tenale was from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, and he lived in Dog Creek, said Phyllis Rosette and Darlene Louie, who shared some insight into Tenale’s life on behalf of the family.

“Harley was a big part of our community as he volunteered in most of the events the band sponsored, from bingo fundraisers to fish camp. He was a cook by trade, but also did work in the flagging and archeology fields. Harley supported the families by helping out with the cooking and catering for many of the events in the community. He was a cheerleader and supporter for our communities. It didn’t matter who you were he would help you out.”

Tenale’s body was discovered in the parking lot of the Sandman Hotel and Suites, across from Save On Foods, at around 7 a.m. Police taped off the nearby bus shelter and parking lot for several hours Saturday morning as they investigated.

Read More: Police investigate suspicious death downtown Williams Lake Saturday morning

“The police are asking for any member of the public that was in that area between March 8 at 5 p.m. and March 9 at 7 a.m. to contact police if they observed anything unusual” said Const. Joel Kooger.

Rosette and Louie said Tenale was also a great supporter of the Rosie Seymour School in Dog Creek in helping with fundraising for both the school events and annual powwow.

“If help was needed he would not hesitate to step forward and do the work because he said the students were all his nieces and nephews and he wanted the best for them,” they said, noting Tenale will be greatly missed in the community.

“He had a big heart and will be missed by everyone, a light was truly taken away from our community by this tragic event.”

Police said they are not releasing any further information at this time.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:

editor@wltribune.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.