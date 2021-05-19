Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)

Dog and animal control concerns top calls for Williams Lake bylaw services

Evan Dean provided an update during the committe of the whole

Dog and animal concerns have topped the number of calls to Williams Lake’s bylaw services over the last three years, followed by excess nuisance, parking and traffic.

Senior Bylaw Services officer Evan Dean provided a report during committee of the whole meeting Tuesday evening, May 18, and shared statistics from the last three years as well as the first quarter of 2021.

In 2020 there were 126 dog and animal, 118 excess nuisance and 86 parking/traffic complaints.

Tickets issued for the year included 142 for parking and traffic, 43 for animal control, 62 at the airport, 18 under the good neighbour bylaw and 12 under other.

Dean transferred from his position as manager of RCMP municipal services in March to become the senior bylaw officer and said part of his new role will be to provide regular updates to mayor and council.

He said COVID-19 has impacted bylaw services and reduced the opportunity for face-to-face interaction. In the coming months the plan is to focus more attention on community engagement.

“Examples of that are renewed co-operation with the Williams Lake RCMP with regards to the excess nuisance process. I’m hoping to meet fairly shortly with the new detachment commander. We’ve also been working directly with property managers to improve compliance with things like animal control and good neighbour and traffic control bylaws.”

There is an excess nuisance portion of the city’s good neighbour bylaw that allows the city to issue a $1,080-fee to property owners for repeated calls for service to either the bylaw division or the RCMP.

“The RCMP provides us with the information and the city follows up with the billing,” Dean said.

Additionally, there is an option for a $500 excessive noise ticket, which is issued directly to an individual.

Mayor Walt Cobb told Dean he continually receives complaints about people parking all day long in front of someone else’s business.

“I would like to see what we might look at for a more consistent patrol or regular patrol or the possibility of a summer student – someone who could go around and do parking. There’s no use having two-hour parking if we are not going to police it.”

Dean said anyone wanting to contact the bylaw department is asked go through the city’s website to enter a bylaw complaint.

“We prefer that most because it allows us to keep better track of everything and keeps us accountable,” he explained, noting he and the other bylaw officer get all emails right away.

The policy is written-complaints only, to ensure there is a record kept of every request, he added, noting complaint forms are available at city hall and the fire hall.

While there is not a formal response timeline, he said they do their best to respond the same day.

“Of course if it’s after hours we’ll get to you the first thing the next morning. I know I have personally responded to a couple of people on the weekend because their issue seemed fairly significant and I did not want them to think that it was going to get missed.”

Read more: Williams Lake moves to online form for bylaw services complaints


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BylawsWilliams Lake

Previous story
Masks now required at all times inside B.C. gyms, including during workouts
Next story
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found, say Williams Lake RCMP

Just Posted

Williams Lake City Hall. (City of Williams Lake photo)
Dog and animal control concerns top calls for Williams Lake bylaw services

Evan Dean provided an update during the committe of the whole

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. To reduce long lines and wait times the first 1,000 Surrey residents to arrive at the neighbourhood clinic on both Monday and Tuesday will receive wristbands and a same-day appointment. The effort is in addition to the provincial vaccination plan which is now open for bookings to anyone who is 18 years and older. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
69 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Interior Health

The province, in total, recorded 411 new cases showing a downtrend of new infections

(<em>Black</em><em> Press Media </em>image)
UPDATE: Missing 75-year-old man found, say Williams Lake RCMP

The matter is under investigation

Bella Coola Valley. (Scott Carrier photo)
Nuxalk Nation closes recreation, sports fisheries at Bella Coola due to COVID-19 concerns

Nobody is supposed to be travelling, said marine use manager Peter Siwallace

Michelle Jacobs receives her first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel on April 28, 2021. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
126 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health over the weekend

There are 22 individuals hospitalized due to the virus, and 13 in intensive care

A prowling coyote proved no match for a stray black cat who chased it out of a Port Moody parking lot Friday, May 14. (Twitter/Screen grab)
VIDEO: Little but fierce: Cat spotted chasing off coyote by Port Moody police

The black cat is seen jumping out from under a parked car and running the wild animal out of a vacant lot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The leucistic crab found off the coast of Sooke. (Shaw Centre for the Salish Sea/Twitter)
White crab found off Vancouver Island is never seen in Canada

The odds of the crab’s random leucism mutation are as low as one in six million

University of Maryland entomologist Paula Shrewsbury, reaches for a cookie topped with a cicada nymph, Monday, May 17, 2021, in Columbia, Md. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Freaked by cicada swarms? You could just stick a fork in ‘em

Full of protein, gluten-free, low-fat and low-carb, cicadas are eaten by humans in many countries.

Police say a traffic stop of a rental vehicle on 16 Avenue led to the seizure of a large dialer bag full of suspected crack cocaine and powder cocaine. The suspectec drugs were found inside the rectum of the vehicle’s passenger. (Surrey RCMP photo)
Suspected drugs pulled from passenger’s rectum following Surrey vehicle stop

Trafficking charges pending for two arrested May 14

Basketball nets have been removed at a school closed due to COVID-19 in Mississauga, Ont., on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Advocates are mounting a campaign to declare a crisis among Canadian youth as children’s hospitals report a staggering rise in the demand for mental health services during the pandemic.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Advocates say Canada’s youth mental health crisis has ‘life and death’ stakes

#CodePink campaign urges action to combat the havoc the pandemic is wreaking on youth

The Blue Water Maiden statue stands at the base of the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, Mich., which connects to Sarnia, Ontario, Canada, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The U.S. border agency says it does not consider COVID-19 vaccinations essential for entry purposes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Paul Sancya
U.S. border agency says COVID vax not essential; Canadians could be denied entry

American definition of ‘essential travel’ differing from Canadian

(pixabay stock image)
Opposition leaders want juror demographic data to help fight Canada’s systemic biases

No information of jury makeup collected in Canada right now, preventing research into trends

A cook prepares a poutine at La Banquise restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. The Quebec dairy industry trying to get a protected trademark for the popular Quebecois dish. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson
‘Protect our poutine’: Quebec dairy group looks to give gooey dish official status

National strategy could help fries-and-gravy concoction become trendy ‘like sushi or tacos’

Most Read