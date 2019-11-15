Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Abbotsford has some dreary, rainy weather ahead, and that can make for a sour mood in many people.
The B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says, for others, the seasonal changes – including less daylight and a drop in temperature – can bring on a more profound form of the blues known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).
Here are some signs that you might have SAD:
- you feel like sleeping all the time or have trouble getting a good night’s sleep
- you’re tired all the time, making it difficult to carry out daily tasks
- your appetite has changed, in particular more cravings for sugary and starchy foods
- you’re gaining weight
- you feel sad, guilty and down on yourself
- you feel hopeless
- you feel irritable
- you’re avoiding people or activities you used to enjoy
- you feel tense and stressed
The CMHA recommends talking to your doctor if some of these feelings seem to happen each year.
The treatments for SAD include light therapy, medication, counselling and self-help measures such as exercise and a healthy diet.
Visit cha.bc.ca for more information.