Williams Lake Fire Department Captain Trevor Schick and Deputy Chief Rob Warnock were among the emergency personnel who responded to a collision on Dog Creek Road, Thursday. Angie Mindus photo

Do you want to be a firefighter?

Williams Lake Fire Department is currently recruiting

Did you grow up with dreams of riding a fire truck?

When you were watching the B.C. wildfires this summer, did you want to find a way to help?

Have you always wanted to make a difference for people?

Well, the Williams Lake Fire Department may be the place for you.

The City of Williams Lake Fire Department is currently accepting applications for paid on-call fire fighters.

Requirements, according to a release from the city, are that you be motivated, physically fit, over the age of 19 and currently live within the Williams Lake Fire Protection District.

For more information on the recruiting process, or selection criteria, call the fire department at 250-392-4321 or visit the City of Williams Lake website: www.williamslake.ca. Follow the links from departments to protective services, to find an information booklet that provides information on training, commitments and expectations.

Applications close on Friday, Feb. 16 at 4:30 p.m. but the fire department will be holding an information session on Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at the Fire Hall located at 230 Hodgson Road, where they will review selection criteria and where application forms will be available.

