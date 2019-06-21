Do you know this person? Police ask public to help identify suspect

Williams Lake RCMP say the man was involved in an incident at Diamonds and Dust where a gun was shot

Williams Lake RCMP are circulating images of a man they believe was involved in the shots fired incident at Diamonds and Dust Entertainment Lounge April 25 in hopes the public can identify him.

Police say the male suspect is described as being a 25-35-year-old Indigenous male with a stocky build and weighing between 190-220 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with white lettering and a crest on the back, as well as blue jeans and a black Jordan logo hat.

Read more: Williams Lake RCMP investigate overnight disturbance downtown

No one was injured in the shooting, but it was the first of two incidents where police were called to the downtown establishment within a week of each other.

Read more: RCMP confirm they are investigating downtown fire at Diamonds and Dust as arson

Williams Lake RCMP said they have no further details to release at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-TIPS or www.solvecrime.ca.

