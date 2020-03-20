Williams Lake RCMP are asking the public to help identify this man. (RCMP photo submitted)

Do you know this man? Williams Lake RCMP look for Royal Bank fraud suspect

Suspect withdrew more than $37,000 from a line of credit he didn’t have access to

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged fraud at the Royal Bank in Williams Lake.

Const. Joel Kooger said in December, 2019, the man, caught on camera wearing a dress shirt and tie, allegedly withdrew more than $37,000 from a line of credit of which he did not have legal access to.

Read More: Williams Lake RCMP launch online crime reporting tool to free up officers during pandemic

“If anyone has information about this crime, or who this person might be, please contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or CrimeStoppers,” said Kooger. Those would wish to remain anonymous can call 1-800-222-8477.

