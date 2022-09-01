The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

CRIME

Dispute between 2 neighbours turns deadly in Surrey; suspect in custody

Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, ID’d by the homicide team

An “isolated incident between two neighbours” turned deadly in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Thursday that Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, died in the dispute.

“At this time, no charges have been laid and the suspect remains in custody.”

The homicide investigation team isn’t saying if a weapon was used.

The altercation between two men happened in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue, a block west of École Woodward Hill, just before 2 p.m.

At the home, officers found an adult male in medical distress, and he died on scene.

“Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
‘Nothing about us without us’: Northern premiers address Arctic Circle forum
Next story
‘How many can you count?’: B.C. driver pulled over using multiple cell phones and a laptop

Just Posted

Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer for the Interior Health Authority. (Contributed)
New child sexual abuse charges filed against former Interior Health top doctor

Austin Tate, from right, and Ayrilee McCoubrey of the Marie Sharpe Parent Advisory Council, Aven McCoubrey, starting Kindergarten next week, and Keelan McCoubrey, starting Grade three next week at Marie Sharpe, stand beside the freshly painted crosswalk at Third and Cameron in Williams Lake. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Downtown Williams Lake brightened up with Indigenous-themed crosswalk

B.C.’s lieutenant governor Jane Austin (centre) attended the Tl’etinqox Culture Camp Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the invitation of Chief Joe Alphonse. (Photo submitted)
B.C. lieutenant governor visits Tŝilhqot’in territory, celebrates birthday

Lake City Secondary School Williams Lake campus principal Curt Levens was born and raised in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
OUR HOMETOWN: Ready for the new school year