The Komagata Maru memorial was vandalized on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jindi Singh/Twitter)

The Komagata Maru memorial was vandalized on Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Jindi Singh/Twitter)

‘Disgusting’: Vancouver’s Komagata Maru memorial vandalized with white handprints, graffiti

The memorial was installed to pay tribute to the 376 passengers aboard the Komagata Maru steamship

The Komagata Maru memorial was vandalized on on Sunday (Aug. 22) afternoon.

Jindi Singh, national director of Khalsa Aid Canada, posted about the vandalism to social media.

“Very saddened to see the Komagata Maru Memorial defaced with graffiti today,” Singh said. “Handprints all over the names of those who were on the ship.”

The memorial was installed in 2013 to pay tribute to the 376 passengers aboard the Komagata Maru steamship, who travelled from then-British India to Vancouver on May 23, 1914.

The people on board were mostly of Sikh heritage, but also included people of Muslim and Hindu faiths. Despite coming from a British colony, the passengers were not allowed to disembark from the ship due to racist policies of the day.

After two months of remaining on board the ship with little to no medical aid, food or water, the ship was forced to travel back to India where 19 were shot and killed and many others were jailed as political agitators.

The City of Vancouver made a formal apology to the victims in May 2021 and established Komagata Maru Remembrance Day, to be marked each year on May 23.

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart slammed those responsible for the vandalism.

“This is disgusting and whoever did this is a coward. This memorial is about the perseverance of a community that has helped to build and shape our city,” Stewart said.

“Nothing can erase that. We will remove the paint and the strength of Indo-Canadians will remain.”

By Sunday evening, crews were washing away the graffiti.

Federal party leaders were quick to condemn the vandalism, with Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh all quick to denounce the graffiti.

Vancouver police said Monday morning that an investigation was launched immediately.

“This monument is an important memorial to the people who traveled here seeking a better life and were wrongfully turned away because of racist policies,” said Sgt. Steve Addison. “It is disheartening that someone could show such disrespect to this important memorial, and we’d like anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the vandalism is asked to call police at 604-717-0613.

READ MORE: Vancouver mayor says sorry for city’s role in turning away South Asians in 1914

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Ministers defend evacuation efforts in Afghanistan amid dire security challenges
Next story
Backlogged by COVID-19, B.C. considers ending civil jury trials

Just Posted

A water fight between local youth and Williams Lake RCMP officers is always the highlight of the BGC Williams Lake Club’s annual Family Street Party and Open House, cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo submitted) A water fight between local youth and Williams Lake RCMP officers will be one of the featured free activities put on during the Boys and Girls Club of Williams Lake and District’s annual Family Street Party and Open House. (Photo submitted)
BGC Williams Lake street party cancelled due to renewed COVID-19 restrictions

The former C&C mill was purchased by Paul Kandola, complete with new branding. Aaron, Jas and Neal Kandola joined their father outside the mill to celebrate its opening in April of 2021 . (Cassidy Dankochik Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Quesnel’s Kandola Forest Products presents to CRD, looking for help finding stable fibre supply

A view of an area burned in the 2017 Hanceville fire west of Williams Lake as seen at the end of May 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
B.C. First Nations demand full participation in development of province’s forest policy

Williams Lake Stampede Association was gearing up for its Back in the Saddle Bull Riding event, slated for two days, Sept. 5-6, featuring bull riding, a wild horse race, dash for cash flat race and grandstand show featuring Karen Lee Batten and The Hillside Outlaws. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
New COVID-19 restrictions force cancellation of Back in the Saddle Stampede event