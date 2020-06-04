A section of the Riverfront Trail is currently closed between the Quesnel River Bridge and Ceal Tingley Park due to flooding. (Sasha Sefter - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)

Disaster recovery resources available for CRD residents impacted by flooding

Deadline is Aug. 5, 2020 to apply for disaster financial assistance

Cariboo Regional District area residents impacted by spring flooding may be eligible for disaster recovery assistance.

Stephanie Masun, working with the CRD on recovery planning, is encouraging residents to contact the CRD recovery manager so they can get help to connect to the right program.

“After a disaster, homeowners can face many obstacles in getting back to normal day-to-day life when their homes, businesses or properties are impaced by flood-related damages,” Masun stated in a news release.

The CRD recovery manager can be reached by e-mail at recovery@cariboord.ca or by phone by calling the CRD’s Emergency Information and Recovery Line, 1-866-759-4977 and pressing 2.

In addition, the CRD’s Disaster Recovery page is updated with links to help residents across the region connect with flood and landslide related recovery resources.

Disaster Financial Assistance (DFA) was declared May 7, 2020 and may be available to homeowners, residential tenants, small business owners, farmers, charitable organizations, and local government bodies that were unable to obtain insurance to cover these disaster-related losses.

The deadline to apply is August 5, 2020.

The BC Ministry of Agriculture provides a supporting role in responding to natural disasters and emergencies such as flooding.

The Emergency Management for Agriculture section of the province of B.C.’s website has industry-specific guides designed to help producers be prepared, mitigate impacts, and recover from flooding impacts.


