Disaster recover workshop coming for Cariboo-Chilcotin ranchers

A free disaster recovery workshop in the Pioneer Complex in Williams Lake will be hosted by David Pratt, an expert on sustainable ranching, to give B.C. ranchers and farmers tips and tools to help them recover from last summer’s wildfires.

The workshop is on Feb. 3 and 4 and will feature an interactive format.

Any agricultural producers can sign-up by emailing cariboocattlemens@gmail.com.

The federal and provincial governments are supporting the workshop as part of their five-year Growing Forward 2 cost-sharing program. Starting in 2013, the federal, provincial and territorial governments began investing $3 billion in the project focusing on the agricultural and agri-food sectors.

In December 2017, the provincial government also announced the British Columbia AgriStability Enhancement Program, dedicated to helping agricultural professionals rebound form losses caused by the wildfires and other events.

The British Columbia Wildfire Recovery Initiative was also started in 2017, providing up to $20 million for agriculture producers.