B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

  • May. 5, 2021 3:36 p.m.
  • News

B.C. recorded another 572 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, with no new deaths but hospitalized patients up to 481 and 161 in intensive care.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry reported 118 new cases in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 362 in Fraser Health, 22 in Island Health, 57 in Interior Health and 13 in Northern Health.

There are 6,877 active virus cases in the province although 124,252 people who tested positive have recovered, Henry said.

Currently, B.C. has seen a total of 132,925 cases and 1,594 deaths from COVID-19.

READ ALSO: B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June, says Henry

“The more people who receive their vaccine, the faster we will get to the point where COVID-19 is no longer disrupting our daily lives,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

“We all need to register to reserve our spot and book our vaccine as soon as we are eligible.”

READ MORE: B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

