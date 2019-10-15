Digital poppies set to launch as part of Remembrance Day campaign

Second year in a row for online campaign

Canadians can show their support for veterans online this year with a digital poppy.

The poppies, which launch Oct. 25, are a continuation of a Royal Canadian Legion campaign that started last year.

Receiving the first poppy begins the Remembrance Day commemorations & allows us to show our deep gratitude to our veterans.#LestWeForget🇨🇦Le premier coquelicot débute les commémorations du jour du Souvenir et montre notre gratitude envers nos anciens combattants. #NoublionsJamais pic.twitter.com/mzaIv3BZpQ — GGJuliePayette (@GGJuliePayette) October 15, 2019

The 2019 digital poppy was unveiled at a ceremony at Rideau Hall Tuesday. Those who donate online will receive a digital poppy hat includes the name of the veteran being honoured and can be shared on social media.

Regular poppies will also be available starting Oct. 25.

