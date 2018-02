Michael Lee second, Andrew Wilkinson third, Sam Sullivan drops off ballot

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan waits for results in the B.C. Liberal leadership vote, Feb. 3, 2018 (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Dianne Watts leads after the first round of results in the B.C. Liberal leadership, with 2,135 first-choice ballots.

Rookie Vancouver MLA Michael Lee was second with 1,917 votes, followed by Vancouver-

Quilchena MLA Andrew Wilkinson with 1,591.

Kamloops-South Thompson MLA Todd Stone was in fourth at 1,483, followed by Abbotsford West MLA Mike de Jong.

Vancouver-False Creek MLA Sam Sullivan dropped off the ballot after collecting 158 first-round votes.

more to come…