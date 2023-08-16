Developer eyes vacant lot in Williams Lake for standalone commercial building

The city of Williams Lake has received a proposal to build a stand-alone service commercial building at 270 Broadway Avenue North, which is presently an empty lot. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) The applicant proposes to build a new 7,720 sq. ft. commercial building. (Harrison Design building image)

A new commercial building is proposed for 270 Broadway Ave. North in Williams Lake.

During its regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 15 city council received a development permit application from Harrison Design on behalf of Quality Leasing Inc. to build a 7,720 sq. ft. building on the empty lot.

The applicant has requested the zoning bylaw be amended to allow for one loading space instead of two, which council approved on staff’s recommendation.

Additionally, the applicant requested the access width be reduced from the required six metres to four metres, which staff recommended council deny.

After some debate, council approved the request to reduce the access width in a vote of four to three.

Mayor Surinderpal Rathor and councillors Jazmyn Lyons, Sheila Boehm and Scott Nelson were in favour and councillors Angie Delainey, Joan Flaspohler and Michael Moses were against.

Council did agree with staff to deny a request from the applicant to allow for curb and gutter only, along Broadway Ave. North with no sidewalk.

The next step will be for a notice of the proposed application to go out to property owners and tenants within a 100m radius.

A date for public notification has yet to be determined as well as when council will make its final decision.

