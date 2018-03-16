Someone is putting up segregation signs in affluent B.C. neighbourhood

The signs have been posted on lawns near the redevelopment of local church site in Greater Victoria

Oak Bay discussions around infill housing, affordable housing, and the legalization of secondary suites has created a divide in the community. Many residents have attended council meetings and written letters to the editor to voice their support or concerns around the densification of Oak Bay.

The situation got more heated on Sunday morning when a few residents woke up to find signs on their lawns that they describe as “offensive and obnoxious.” The signs read: “We support class-based segregation” and “I fear poor people.” The Oak Bay Police were notified.

The signs that appeared overnight were staked in next to lawn signs that the homeowners had previously put on their lawns that read “Stop Over Development. Respect Neighbourhoods.”

The homeowners’ signs are part of a campaign by local residents concerned about how a redevelopment of the Oak Bay United Church site would affect their neighbourhood. As part of their “Neighbourhood Outreach Initiatives,” the Concerned Citizen Network has distributed lawn signs “showing support for neighbourhood respect.”

The citizen group says it is not opposed to affordable housing.

Another perspective on proposed development in Oak Bay seen on Victoria Avenue this morning. @OakBayNews pic.twitter.com/6lvECrNfVx — Tom MacDonald (@Oslowoof) March 12, 2018

