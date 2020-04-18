Demolition of old Quesnel Junior School buildings scheduled to start May 4

Demolition of the old Quesnel Junior School site in north Quesnel began in the fall of 2019, and the structures are scheduled to start coming down May 4. (File photo)

The old Quesnel Junior School (QJS) in north Quesnel is expected to start coming down in early May.

Demolition of the old QJS site has been underway since the fall of 2019. The buildings are ready to come down, and there may be some additional noise as a result, according to an April 17 news release from the Quesnel School District.

The district says Clearview Demolition does have plans in place to limit the noise and to respect the city bylaw noise hours, to reduce the disturbance to the neighbourhood.

The demolition of the structures is scheduled to begin May 4 and continue until October.

“Clearview Demolition has completed the hazardous materials abatement work at the old QJS site,” Clearview Demolition states in the news release. “We have plans and procedures in place to keep

the noise and dust to a minimum and ask for your patience during this time. We are following the COVID guidelines as layout by the Provincial Health Officer. We also ask that the public, for their own safety and the safety of our staff, refrain from entering the site while the work is ongoing.”

Anyone who has any questions or concerns is asked to email them to Brad@clearviewdemo.ca.

Earlier this year, Clearview Demolition hosted a garage sale at the old QJS site and raised $5,500, which they donated to the school district.

QJS closed in June 2018, and Grade 8 and 9 students and staff were temporarily moved to the old Maple Drive Junior School location in September 2019. A new junior school will be built on the site of Maple Drive Junior School, and it is anticipated to be finished in time for students to start there in September 2022.

