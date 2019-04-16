Brandon Teixeira, 27 (inset) is being sought on a first-degree murder charge in connection with the 2017 shooting death of Nicholas Khabra, 28, in South Surrey. (RCMP photo; file photo)

B.C. delivery drivers warned about ‘extremely violent’ wanted man

Tips coming in to IHIT, but Brandon Nathan Teixeira still at large

Tips are pouring in to homicide investigators who are hunting for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, the man sought in connection with a 2017 double-shooting in South Surrey.

“We have been getting many tips in from the general public about Teixeira,” Integrated Homicide Investigation Team spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang confirmed Tuesday, “but nothing that has led us to him.

“Teixeira is still at large and we continue to ask everyone to be on the lookout for him.”

Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra, and continues to elude capture. He is one of Canada’s most wanted.

READ MORE: Man killed, woman in serious condition following South Surrey double shooting

Efforts to locate him to date have included multiple appeals to the public for information – including in Alberta – and, last fall, the offer of a $5,000 reward through CrimeStoppers.

Earlier this month, police launched a new campaign in the manhunt, with the allure of a $55,000 reward for anyone who provides information that leads to Teixeira’s arrest. The funds are offered through a non-profit organization called the Bolo Program.

READ MORE: Homicide investigators announce $55,000 reward for Brandon Teixeira

Throughout, investigators have also emphasized the danger Teixeira poses, describing him as “extremely violent” and a “significant” risk to public safety.

Tuesday, Jang confirmed that the investigation included reaching out to Skip the Dishes – a food-delivery app – “as we learned that he had used their services at one point.”

The contact with the service-provider was made “several months ago,” Jang noted.

A Skip the Dishes spokesperson confirmed the contact, adding only that “we are happy to support (RCMP) efforts on this matter by relaying their advisory as the safety and security of our network is our top priority.”

Teixeira is described as Caucasian, five-foot-10 and weighing 161 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes, a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

Anyone who sees him is advised to not approach, but to call 911.

 

Supt. Donna Richardson, at an April 3 news conference announcing a $55,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Brandon Teixeira. (File photo)

