Doug McCallum going through security at Surrey provincial court in Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Doug McCallum going through security at Surrey provincial court in Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Defence presenting case in Doug McCallum’s public mischief trial in Surrey

Lawyer Eric Gottardi said evidence tendered by the defence will show McCallum’s foot was ‘in fact’ run over by Deborah Johnstone’s tire on Sept. 4, 2021

Doug McCallum’s defence began its case Wednesday morning (Nov. 2) in Surrey provincial court with a declaration that Crown’s evidence falls “markedly short” of the criminal standard of proof for a public mischief charge.

Lawyer Eric Gottardi said evidence tendered by the defence will show McCallum’s foot was “in fact” run over by Deborah Johnstone’s tire on Sept. 4, 2021.

The former Surrey mayor is charged with one count of public mischief, stemming from an encounter on Sept. 4, 2021 between himself and a group of volunteers that was gathering petition signatures outside the South Point Save-On-Foods store in South Surrey for a referendum on the policing transition. He is accused of misleading police.

The first of two expert witnesses defence is calling Wednesday is Dennis Chimich, a biomechanical engineer and expert in injury causation.

Chimich told the court Johnstone’s Mustang was moving slowly through the parking lot and he determined there was a mass of 413 kilograms over her right rear wheel. He submitted a report on the matter on Oct. 17, 2022, the court heard.

Chimich testified the vehicle “rolled over” his foot while McCallum was “relatively” standing still and that feet can be run over by vehicle tires resulting in no fractures.

“Bone injuries are not to be expected at low speed,” he said. The absense of fractures in McCallum’s case “does not mean that his foot was not run over.”

He brought out a skeleton foot model in court as a visual aid.

READ ALSO: ‘It looked like she just purposely wanted to clip me,’ McCallum told police

READ ALSO: Surrey RCMP had 7-member team on McCallum’s foot injury allegation, court hears

READ ALSO: Surrey woman testifies about ‘heated debate’ that led to Doug McCallum’s public mischief charge

During cross examination, Chimich told special prosecutor Richard Fowler that he did not calculate horizontal acceleration but “used mass as my guide” for vertical force. He did not know the state of the tire’s inflation, he said. Nor did he examine McCallum’s footware.

“I did see pictures of the shoes, I did not physically examine them,” Chimich told the court.

Fowler asked him what minimal force is required to cause visible injuries on a foot inside a sock and shoe.

“I don’t know,” Chimich replied.

They discussed a journal called “Foot and Ankle International,” which drew some chuckles from the gallery.


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

CourtCriminal JusticeSurrey

Previous story
PHOTOS: A sea of red serge as thousands of officers honour B.C. RCMP Const. Shaelyn Yang
Next story
VIDEO: Delta police investigating fireworks-involved assaults after Halloween gathering

Just Posted

There’s a new face at the station -Station House Gallery that is. Diane Toop, outgoing executive director for the Station House Gallery Society, is training up her replacement, Davanna Stafford. The pair were in the gift shop going over some details on Nov. 1, 2022. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Station House Gallery in Williams Lake welcomes new face

The newly elected Williams Lake city council was sworn in Tuesday, Nov. 1. Members are Michael Moses, left, Sheila Boehm, Jazmyn Lyons, Mayor Surinderpal Rathor, Joan Flaspohler, Angie Delainey and Scott Nelson. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Drums, bagpipes play in new Williams Lake mayor, council in culturally rich ceremony

Michael Mylonas, from left, Nelson William, and Brian Finnie sit atop a peak they climbed during their trip across the Coast Mountains to the coast. (Jimmie Lulua photo)
Spiritual journey marks a return to land and tradition for Chilcotin’s Xeni Gwet’in

It was the first time the memorial was held in Williams Lake. (Tammy Haller photo)
Indigenous communities unite for 158th Annual Lhats’as?in Memorial Day in Williams Lake