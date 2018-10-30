Deer causes single vehicle rollover on Highway 97 south

100 Mile RCMP responded to 78 complaints and calls for service in the past week. Some highlights are attached.

Collison

On Oct. 29, police and emergency crews responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 97 near Lac la Hache. The male driver of a Chevrolet pickup swerved to avoid a deer and this resulted in the vehicle going into the ditch and rolling.

The driver was taken from the scene by ambulance for treatment of minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

Erratic Driver

On Oct. 24, the 100 Mile RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 97 at Lac la Hache. A vehicle description and plate were provided. The vehicle was located and stopped in 100 Mile House. The male displayed symptoms of liquor consumption.

An approved screening device was administered at the scene. The result was a “fail.” A second test was administered and the result was also a “fail.” A 90-day immediate roadside driving prohibition was issued to the driver. His vehicle was towed and impounded for 30 days.

CRIME STOPPERS TIP OF THE WEEK

Sometime between Oct. 25 and 26, a Hilti cordless hammer drill was stolen from the construction site at the Cariboo Mall in 100 Mile House. The value of loss is estimated at $1,500.

If you have any information on this or any other crimes in the 100 Mile House area, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also contact www.bccrimestoppers.com. Your identity will remain unknown. Should your information lead to the arrest of the responsible party Crime Stoppers will pay cash for the TIP.

The 100 Mile RCMP is reminding the motoring public to be prepared for winter driving conditions and ensure their vehicles and tires are prepared for the upcoming season.

