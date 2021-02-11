Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen, 100 Mile RCMP

Deep snow prevents suspects from stealing ATVs in Bridge Lake

100 Mile House RCMP attended to 91 calls for service from Feb. 3-9.

Two suspects who tried to steal a pair of ATVs from a seasonal home in Bridge Lake Feb. 7 were thwarted by deep snow. 100 Mile House RCMP say the pair had broken into three travel trailers on the property on Centennial Road and damaged two others trying to get in just before 9 a.m.

They managed to pull two ATVs out of a garage but were unable to take them because the snow was too deep. Forensic evidence was seized from the scene. The suspects are believed to be connected with another event further down the road as well as a mischief case involving Canada Post mailboxes, based on their footwear impressions at the site. The investigation is ongoing.

Mailbox mischief

Police are investigating another case of mischief involving local mailboxes. On Feb. 3, two of the larger Canada Post delivery boxes in the Finn Road/Horse Lake Road area were opened by an unknown suspect. It was unknown if any items were in the boxes and there are no suspects or witnesses. This occurred three times in the past week with boxes along different routes. The investigation is ongoing.

Two-vehicle crash

A driver was taken to hospital with a broken arm Feb. 3 after a two-vehicle crash in the 5500-block of Highway 24 near Lone Butte. Police say a driver heading east lost control and slammed into a westbound vehicle. Both vehicles suffered extensive damage. The westbound driver was transported to Kamloops for treatment of a broken arm. The other driver had no obvious injuries but was feeling sick, so was taken to the local hospital. The highway was closed briefly. The investigation is ongoing.

Stolen truck

A man who left his truck overnight at Davis Road and Highway 97 because it was having battery issues returned the next day to find it gone. Police say the white 2007 Ford F350 dually truck was reported stolen at 1:36 p.m. on Feb. 4. It had not been towed. The truck had about three-quarters of a tank of fuel, but the owner felt it couldn’t have gone far because of its mechanical issues. There are no immediate suspects or witnesses to this theft and the vehicle has yet to be recovered. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile House RCMP area at 250-35-2456 or contact BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) to remain anonymous.

