A view of Highway 97 road conditions at McLeese Lake courtesy of a DriveBC webcam Thursday morning.

Deep freeze

Cold temperatures will grip the Cariboo Chilcotin over the next few days, but no major incidents reported due to the weather so far

It’s shaping up to be an indoor day today for students in School District 27.

Environment Canada is reporting temperatures of -26C Thursday morning in Williams Lake, -30C at Puntzi Mountain in the Chilcotin. Wind chill in the Cariboo Chilcotin makes it feel like -30C, to -33C out west.

It won’t warm up too much the next few days, with a daytime high of -20C expected for Williams Lake Thursday and -18C for Friday. A warmer trend is forecasted for the weekend with a daytime high of -4C by Sunday.

A spokesperson at the dispatch office at School District 27 said all the buses in the area are up and running as scheduled and on time. Buses are only cancelled at a temperature of -30C or colder.

DriveBC is reporting compact snow with slippery sections on all area highways, with the exception of a section of Lac la Hache, where DriveBC is reporting limited visibility with blowing snow from Lac la Hache to 20 kilometres north of Lac la Hache.

On Tuesday Highway 97 north of Lac la Hache was closed for several hours due to a vehicle incident which resulted in a fatality.

