Dedicated RCMP resources, extended hours after rash of break-ins in South Cariboo

In response to the recent rash of break-ins to seasonal properties in rural areas within the 100 Mile House RCMP Detachment area, 100 Mile House RCMP and RCMP Cariboo Central Traffic Services have dedicated personnel and extended hours of operations beyond the norm to increase patrols in those areas being directly affected by the recent crime wave, according to Staff Sgt. Svend Nielsen.

Officers have been patrolling through different zones and will be highly visible to area residents. It should not appear to be unusual for a police officer in fully marked patrol gear driving a fully marked RCMP vehicle to investigate unusual activity when/if the officer(s) come across it on patrol. Citizens should expect to be checked on by officers when found in those areas, particularly later at night, whether on foot or in a vehicle.

Citizens should be reporting any unusual activity seen in their residential neighbourhoods. We have had several reports of people being woken by strangers knocking on their door looking for “Uncle Bob” or “Aunt Rita” at odd hours – these may possibly be the suspects checking to see if someone is in the seasonal property. Events that are suspicious like this should be immediately reported to 100 Mile House RCMP. Suspect and vehicle descriptions would be most valuable to further any investigations.

Also, if you see unusual activity on your security system, please advise RCMP immediately of that activity. RCMP have found citizens have been posting photos or video of suspects on various social media pages and not contacting the RCMP at outset, despite indicating on their social media post to have people do so if they recognize the subjects. Police need to know this information as soon as possible.

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 234 calls for service from March 11 to April 7, some highlights are listed below:

Break and enter

On April 7 at 2:35 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a break and enter to a seasonal property in the 8000 block of Bridge Lake North Road near Bridge Lake BC. The suspects had gained entry through a side window. Four firearms and other items were reported missing from the residence. There was evidence found at the location that may link this event to another case (2020-954) given some evidence located in the vehicle recovered earlier. Several items were seized for further examination by our PCE officers. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-983).

Break-in

On April 6 at 6:27 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a break-in at a seasonal property in the 7100 block of Nath Road near Roe Lake BC. A witness had seen tracks leading into the property from the roadway and found it to be suspicious and called police. RCMP found the front door kicked in and the inside was “ransacked”, which is consistent with some other break and enters in the local area. Several items were seized for examination. There were no suspects or witnesses to the event. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-972).

Vehicle theft

On April 5 at 1:17 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a theft of vehicle overnight in the 4700 block of Eagle Island Road near Bridge Lake. The vehicle was described as a white 1994 GMC truck with teal coloured lightning bolt decals along the side. The owner reported the keys were routinely left in the vehicle. On the same date at 3:30 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to another event in the 6100 block of Horse Lake Road near 100 Mile House and located this vehicle abandoned in the driveway at a residence. The ignition had been punched and the truck appeared to have some stolen items within it. The truck and items were seized for further examination. Fingerprint impressions were located in the recovered vehicle by one of our local Property Crime Examiners (PCE). The vehicle has been returned to the registered owner. The investigations are ongoing (file number 2020-954).

Vehicle theft

On April 3 at 8:29 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a theft of a vehicle from the 6000 block of Highway 24 in Lone Butte. A purple coloured Jeep TJ Sport had been stolen from that location. RCMP patrolled and received information from the pubic about possible locations. The vehicle was spotted at one point in the evening on April 3, but failed to stop and continued westbound along Horse Lake Road at a high rate of speed and no pursuit was initiated due to possible danger to the public. On April 6, the vehicle was located in Merritt by the Merritt RCMP with one male subject inside the vehicle, intoxicated and asleep. The male was arrested and will be charged by Merritt RCMP. The Jeep did have damage to its ignition. The registered owner was advised of the recovery and location of the vehicle by 100 Mile House RCMP. This file is concluded to the Merritt RCMP file (file number 2020-934).

Impaired driver

On April 2 at 8:35 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP was on patrol when the officer observed a vehicle exiting a local gas station in 100 Mile House in an erratic manner. The vehicle was stopped and signs of intoxication were noted as well as open liquor in the vehicle. An Approved Screening Device was presented and the driver provided two samples of “fail” readings during testing. The driver’s L licence was seized and the vehicle impounded for 30 days under the Immediate Roadside Prohibition. The file is concluded (file number 2020-933).

Vehicle theft

On March 31 at 7:48 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of the theft of a vehicle in the 100 Block of Dogwood Avenue in 100 Mile House. The complainant reported a black Honda Civic being stored on the property had been taken overnight. There were no suspects or witnesses. On April 1, 100 Mile RCMP was patrolling and located the vehicle at a residence in the 7000 block of 93 Mile Loop Road. There were no occupants and the vehicle was seized. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-915).

Vehicle theft and uttering threats

On March 30 at 4:49 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle incident with unusual circumstances in the Deka Lake area. A complainant reported coming across a stuck vehicle in the ditch and offered to help. The occupants, two males and a female, were acting strangely and taking items from the vehicles which were previously bagged, so the complainant called the police. RCMP officers attended the scene and found the vehicle on its own without its occupants and the ignition was damaged. The vehicle was seized for further examination as a result.

On April 3, the registered owner of the vehicle seized from the accident scene contacted the RCMP to report the vehicle as being stolen, having returned back from family visit and located the vehicle gone from their driveway. The vehicle was still in police custody. The investigation(s) are ongoing.

At approximately 10:09 a.m. on the same date, the original complainant from the accident called from her workplace in 100 Mile House and reported one male subject from the accident scene came into their place of work and threatened the complainant. There is video of the incident and the complainant provided a statement to police. The male, who is known to police, was with a blonde-haired female. Police are actively looking for the 32 year old First Nations male who is arrest-able for Uttering Threats. As charges have not yet been approved, by law the male cannot be identified by police (file numbers 2020-908/909).

Theft

On March 28 at 11:59 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a report of mischief and theft from several recreational trailers in the 200 block of Eighth Street in 100 Mile House. It is unknown when the trailers were broken into over the winter as they are not routinely checked while in storage. All the trailers had significant damage to the door via being pried open and several items were reported missing from some of the trailers. The location was searched for any forensic evidence, but none was located. There are currently no suspects or witnesses to the thefts. The investigation has been concluded (file number 2020-897).

Theft

On March 27 at 4:42 p.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported theft of tools from a maintenance room in the 400 block of Cedar Avenue in 100 Mile House. The approximate value of the tools totalled in the $1,000 range. There were no suspects or witnesses. It is possible the door had been left open for the suspect(s) to access the room unintentionally. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-892).

Break and enter

On March 21 at 11:53 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported break and enter at a seasonal property in the 9200 block of Mahood Lake Road near Mahood Lake. The event had occurred sometime over the winter. The front door had been kicked in and the residence had been ransacked. A firearm and a large quantity of liquor was taken from the residence. There was also a white Honda ATV taken from a shop on the property. Several items along with a swab of blood were seized for forensic analysis. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-832).

Impaired driving warning

On March 20 at 8:58 p.m., Cariboo Central Traffic Services of 100 Mile House RCMP were on patrol when they located a speeding vehicle travelling southbound along Highway 97 near 108 Mile Ranch. The investigating officer observed signs of indicia and proceeded with an impaired investigation, the results of which produced a warning via the Approved Screening Device. The vehicle was impounded for three days. The investigation is concluded (file number 2020-830).

Break and enter

On March 19 at 8:16 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a reported break and enter at a seasonal property in the 3700 block of Mahood Lake Road near Mahood Lake. The complainant reports that they sent a friend to plow the driveway and found the door kicked in and the place ransacked by unknown suspect(s). Various items, including tools and a significant amount of liquor, had been taken from the location. Some forensic evidence was seized. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-816).

Break and enter

On March 18 at 10:36 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP attended to a reported break and enter in the 7600 block of Watch Lake Road near 100 Mile House. Footwear impressions were seen coming from the back of the property off the adjacent snowmobile trails. There were a number of items reported missing. The incident occurred sometime over the past few days. The investigation is ongoing (file number 2020-798).

