Update: Highway 97 reopens following single-vehicle crash

UPDATE:

Highway 97 south of 100 Mile has been reopened following a single-vehicle incident.

100 Mile RCMP said they were called to the scene at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday. A Freightliner tractor-trailer had been going northbound along Highway 97 when the truck began to drift due to the icy road surface. The driver was unable to gain control and soon slid into the ditch of the southbound lane.

There were no injuries and the truck was removed by Bridge Lake Towing after the tractor was found to be twisted by the collision.

Earlier story

A vehicle incident has closed the right lane of Highway 97 just south of 100 Mile House.

According to DriveBC, the incident occurred between Ainsworth Road and Hyra Road early Wednesday morning.

Traffic is reduced to a single alternating lane while debris cleanup takes place. Flaggers are on-site to redirect traffic.

There is no estimated time for reopening.



patrick.davies@100milefreepress.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

100 Mile House