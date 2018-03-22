Debris on road closes Highway 20 west of Williams Lake

Highway 20 is closed 22 kilometres west of Williams Lake due to debris on the road. Drive BC image

Highway 20 is closed in both directions 22 kilometres west of the junction at Highway 97 in Williams Lake due to debris on the road, west of the Sheep Creek Bridge, Drive BC is reporting Thursday afternoon.

Drive BC’s estimated time of opening is 6 p.m.

While DriveBC said there is no detour available, another way to travel across the Fraser River is by using the Rudy Johnson Bridge, via Meldrum Creek Road.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP said there have been on injuries and no vehicles were involved in this incident.

Byron said this latest mudslide is just down from the mudslide last year that closed the road for several weeks.

