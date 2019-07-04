Brent Allan Fulljames was last seen in the Prince George area on May 20, 2019. (Prince George RCMP)

Death ‘suspicious’ after human remains identified in Prince George

Brent Fulljames, 32, was last seen in the area on May 20

Human remains found last month near Prince George have been identified and police say the death is suspicious.

The remains were spotted June 24 by a person walking just west of Prince George.

An autopsy has determined the body is that of 32-year-old Brent Fulljames who was last seen in the area on May 20.

The young father was reported missing four days later.

‘I was ready to puke’: Mom of missing B.C. teen targeted with prank call

Anyone with information about the man’s activities on or after May 20 is urged to contact Prince George RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

The Canadian Press

