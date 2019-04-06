Death of Harley Tenale downtown last month deemed not suspicious by RCMP

Investigation remains with the BC Coroners Service

Foul play has been ruled out in the death of Harley Tenale.

The body of Tenale, 54, was discovered at 7 a.m. downtown in Williams Lake March 9 in a parking lot between the Sandman Hotel and Suites and Save-On-Foods just off Oliver Street along Seventh Avenue.

Williams Lake RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley confirmed the findings of the police investigation Friday, April 5, noting the investigation remains with the BC Coroners Service.

Tenale was from the Stswecem’c Xgat’tem First Nation, and he lived in Dog Creek.

Community members Phyllis Rosette and Darlene Louie shared some insight into Tenale’s life on behalf of the family in the days following his death, noting Tenale was a big part of the community and that he would be dearly missed.

Death of Harley Tenale downtown last month deemed not suspicious by RCMP

Investigation remains with the BC Coroners Service

