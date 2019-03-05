Cariboo Community Deathcaring Network’s Angela Gutzer (left) and Nicola Finch (centre) organize a Death Café at the Williams Lake Library. At the one held in February, they were joined by about 18 people, including Eric Schlitt (left), David Finch, Lisa Bland, Bob and Peggy McIntosh. The next one takes place on Wednesday, March 13 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Death café explores the topic with ease and openness

Angela Gutzer and Nicola Finch bring compassion to the conversation

A death café in Williams Lake is taking on a life of its own.

Angela Gutzer and Nicola Finch, who head up the Cariboo Community Deathcaring Network, have set the tone for a welcoming atmosphere where people can speak openly.

During one held in February at the Williams Lake Library meeting room, about 20 people attended, all interested in talking about death and dying.

Some shared experiences about their parents dying and the grieving process.

Others talked about organizing all of their information so their children will know what needs to be done in terms of life insurance, funeral arrangements, burial arrangements, even who should inherit a certain item.

One woman brought a big binder she has been putting together for her children that she shared with the rest of the group outlining different documents she has included.

The death café attracted people from many different walks of life and varying ages and the conversation was so captivating there wasn’t even time for a coffee break, despite the fact there was a table filled with cookies, coffee and different kinds of tea to choose from.

Finch said the Cariboo Community Deathcaring Network is advocating for the inclusion of green or natural burials in the Williams Lake municipal cemetery and has started an online petition to present to city council.

Green burials allow full body internment in the ground in such a way so that the body will decompose.

Gutzer and Finch are planning other activities through the year which include a Hello Conversation Game evening on April 4 to discuss how people can set out their healthcare wishes.

Gutzer has been a veterinarian for 11 years and Finch was an actress in Vancouver for 25 years.

Finch is trained as a death doula and Gutzer has completed a contemplative end-of-life care program.

They are excited to be hosting an end-of-life doula certificate training course through Douglas College in Williams Lake this July.

End-of-life doulas are advocates for clients who work with the medical community and hospice-palliative care workers and volunteers.

They assist clients in creating and carrying out health care treatment decisions, and provide support to clients, their families and friends.

Finch and Gutzer are also hoping to organize a death festival or symposium around the same time as the death doula training.

The next death café will be held Wednesday, March 13 at the Williams Lake Library from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

