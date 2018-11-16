The whale near Tsawwassen shores on Nov. 16 (Kieran O’Connor/Black Press Media)

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

A dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in Tsawwassen Friday morning.

The whale could be seen in shallow waters on the east side of the causeway beach near the BC Ferry terminal.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans said in an emailed statement that its Marine Response Team was working with the Tsawwassen First Nation to move the animal to another spot and conduct a necropsy to determine the cause of death.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bins, says B.C. city
Next story
VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

Just Posted

Williams Lake recreation complex taking steps to conserve natural gas use

Do you really need to push the heat button?

Blue skies to continue in forecast for Williams Lake

Temperatures will hover below and above zero for the weekend, although there is a wind chill

VIDEO: Taking to the skies to protect moose in the Cariboo Chilcotin

Conservation Officer Service doubles patrols to oversee moose harvest

Province not doing enough for forestry sector, say Liberals

Although Minister of Forests says government working to diversify industry, rural economies

Dance in Common hosts A Visual Dance Art Show

Female artists from across Williams Lake came together to support Dance In Common last week.

VIDEO: Take an aerial tour of Churn Creek Protected Area

A rare and fragile ecosystem

VIDEO: Protected bighorn sheep killed in B.C. Interior

The sheep are considered a species of concern because of their low population in B.C.

VIDEO: The definition of a kilogram has officially changed

50-plus countries voted to a ground-breaking overhaul to the international system of measurements

Deer carcasses don’t belong in green bins, says B.C. city

City of Nanaimo issues reminder to residents, saying fur isn’t compostable

B.C. couple helping wildfire evacuees in northern California

A planned holiday has turned into a humanitarian effort for a Penticton couple

$177,000 raised for BC Cancer Foundation in B.C. Interior

Luncheon supports patient and family emergency services for Southern Interior B.C. residents

Dead whale discovered on B.C. shore

The whale was discovered Friday morning near the BC Ferries terminal

‘This is gangster,’ bait car thief declares on video

Footage from Abbotsford gains attention on social media

B.C. to offer gender-affirming surgeries for transgender people

Roughly 100 people in B.C. travel each year out of province for lower surgeries

Most Read