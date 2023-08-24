(file photo)

Daytime flights return to Kelowna airport amid wildfire

Airspace restrictions have been in place since Aug. 18

  • Aug. 24, 2023 11:00 a.m.
  • News

Planes are flying in and out of Kelowna International Airport today (Aug. 24).

Wildfire-related airspace restrictions limited flights to and from the area since Aug. 18.

Some restrictions remain in place and could impact a plane’s ability to arrive or depart.

YLW continues to work with BC Wildfire Service, NavCanada, and Transport Canada to increase access to airspace.

Travellers are encouraged to check the status of their flights at ylw.kelowna.ca before heading to the airport.

READ MORE: Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna being held

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
