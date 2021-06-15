Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Days after Kamloops remains discovery, Tk’emlups families gather to unite, move ahead

‘We have to work together because this is going to be setting a precedent for the rest of the country’

An extraordinary gathering of Indigenous family leaders occurred in the days following the discovery of what are believed to be the remains of 215 children at the site of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School, says a former chief.

The leaders left the emergency meeting united to pursue the truth about a tragedy that could have profound impacts on Indigenous people and Canadians, Manny Jules said in a recent interview from an office inside the former residential school.

Jules described the meeting as a gathering of historic importance to address the approach the people of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation would take to reunite missing children with their families and promote national healing.

“This meeting goes back to traditional times when there were areas we needed to get together and make major decisions,” said Jules, who was the elected chief from 1984 to 2000 and is currently chief commissioner of the First Nation Tax Commission.

“The decision that was made is that we have to work together because this is going to be setting a precedent for the rest of the country,” he said.

Those who attended represented almost two dozen of the family names engraved on the residential school survivors’ memorial that stands near the main entrance to the former school building.

“We’re on the forefront for the struggle of finding the missing and trying to resolve all of these issues on a national basis,” Jules said. “There was a meeting of the family heads (several) nights ago and one of the last things that was said was, ‘Let’s make sure all of this is done respectfully because that’s our way. We give respect and we want respect in return.’”

It’s not the first time the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc nation has set off to change, he said.

In 1904, Tk’emlups chief Louis was part of an Indigenous delegation that travelled to Europe to meet with the pope to seek church support for British Columbia land claims and education reforms that included backing an Indigenous-led school system, said Jules.

The church did not endorse the reforms, but the nation has continued to pursue and achieve innovative education, economic and infrastructure initiatives, he said.

“We’re not afraid to take on challenges,” said Jules, pointing to a billion-dollar residential housing development in the hills behind the residential school.

Peter Milobar, who represents the Kamloops-North Thompson riding in B.C.’s legislature, said the decades-old connections between the city of Kamloops and the First Nation are economic, environmental and social.

“They’ve always been very progressive in terms of recognizing the economic development potential of their lands,” said Milobar, who is a former Kamloops mayor. “They are always looking for ways to benefit their community, but also at the same time making sure things they are doing are in conjunction and complementary to all the residents in the area.”

He cited joint sewer, fire and tax agreements between the city and the nation, providing seamless services to Kamloops residents and nation members.

Kamloops residents also share the pain of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc Nation, said Milobar.

“You have to remember these are interconnected communities,” he said. “These are actual friends. They’re not just people we’ve never really met before or talked with. A lot of our kids have grown up playing on the same sports teams or gone to school together. Myself, my son-in-law, is a band member of Tk’emlups. It’s very much an interconnected community in Kamloops.”

The Kamloops residential school operated between 1890 and 1969, when the federal government took over operations from the Catholic Church and operated it as a day school until it closed in 1978.

Chief Rosanne Casimir of the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc First Nation said ground-penetrating radar equipment was used to find the remains of children long believed missing from the school. She said the findings are preliminary and a report from the investigation will be ready by the end of the month.

The National Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s 4,000-page report details mistreatment at Canada’s residential schools, including the emotional, physical and sexual abuse of children, and at least 4,100 deaths at the institutions.

Jules said the nation views reuniting the missing children with their families as an obligation that must be met.

“We’re famous for all of our internal disputes, but in this time, all of that’s put aside,” he said. “We made a decision that this is important not only for our community, but for the rest of the country and the Shuswap people.”

—Dirk Meissner, The Canadian Press

RELATED: Tk’emlups condemns vandalism at Kamloops Catholic church

RELATED: Religious order that ran residential school renews apology to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc

Indigenousresidential schools

Previous story
Off-duty officer intervenes following road rage incident
Next story
One dead in Yukon’s COVID-19 outbreak, total pandemic cases climb to 107

Just Posted

Salvation Army food bank co-ordinator Tari Davidge, left, and Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach, display a sample kit for the “After the Bell” program that will provide healthy food for children. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake Salvation Army running ‘After the Bell’ food program for children in need

The intent is to supply weekly packs of child-friendly nutritious food

Sugar Cane Archaeology archaeologists Tina Herd, left, and Whitney Spearing, title and rights manager for Williams Lake First Nation. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Archaeological assessments underway at Cariboo Memorial Hospital expansion site

Sugar Cane Archaeology testing green space and corner of parking lot

Williams Lake river valley June 2021. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Williams Lake river valley 2020 flood repairs continue

The Tribune toured the area on June 10, 2021

A suspect is arrested Sunday. (Clint Walker photo)
RCMP use tear gas, arrest one suspect during standoff in Williams Lake neighbourhood

The incident was captured by residents in the area

An RCMP cruiser. (Patrick Davies photo - 100 Mile Free Press)
Off-duty officer intervenes following road rage incident

Two men involved in verbal altercation outside Mile 108 Elementary

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Children’s shoes and flowers are shown after being placed outside the Ontario legislature in Toronto on Monday, May 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Ontario commits $10 million to investigate burial sites at residential schools

Truth and Reconciliation Commission identified 12 locations of unmarked burial sites in Ontario

Singer-songwriter Jann Arden is pictured with a draft horse. (Canadian Horse Defence Coalition)
Jann Arden backs petition to stop ‘appalling’ live horse export, slaughter

June 14 is the International Day to End Live Export of Animals

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., Saturday, June, 13, 2021. The remains of 215 children were discovered buried near the former Kamloops Indian Residential School earlier this month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Days after Kamloops remains discovery, Tk’emlups families gather to unite, move ahead

‘We have to work together because this is going to be setting a precedent for the rest of the country’

In this Saturday, May 29, 2021, file photo, people crowd the Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica, Calif. California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, is now turning a page on the pandemic. Most of California’s coronavirus restrictions will disappear Tuesday, June 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File)
With COVID tamed, it’s a ‘grand reopening’ in California

No more state rules on social distancing, no more limits on capacity, no more mandatory masks

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) is scored on by Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alec Martinez, not pictured, during the second period in Game 1 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series Monday, June 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs fall 4-1 to Vegas Golden Knights in Game 1 of NHL semifinal series

Match was Montreal’s first game outside of Canada in 2021

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick, assistant deputy speaker at the B.C. legislature, presides over committee discussions. The legislature is completing its delayed spring session this week, with most MLAs participating by video conference. (Hansard TV)
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 infections dip below 100 over weekend

Only 68 new cases recorded Monday, four additional deaths

The BC Ferries website went down for a short while Monday morning following a provincial announcement that recreational travel between health authorities can resume Tuesday. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ website crashes in wake of provincial reopening announcement

Website back up now, recreational travel between health regions to resume as of Tuesday

Most Read