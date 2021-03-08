A new daycare in Tl’etinqox (Anaham) will be located across the road from the Datsan Chugh building. (Tl’etinqox Government Facebook photo)

A new daycare in Tl'etinqox (Anaham) will be located across the road from the Datsan Chugh building. (Tl'etinqox Government Facebook photo)

Daycare approved to be built at Tl’etinqox First Nation

“We’re excited,” said Chief Joe Alphonse

Construction on a new First Nations daycare west of Williams Lake will begin this spring.

Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation was approved for funding through the B.C. government to build a 76-space daycare which will be located near Tl’etinqox School and the Chatsan Chugh building where adult education is provided.

Chief Joe Alphonse said he it is exciting news, especially for young mothers where child care can be challenging to come by in rural communities such as his.

“If young mothers are able to have a safe place to bring their babies and children that empowers them in going back to work, and it gives kids a good head start with their education programs,” he said.

The exterior colour of the building will be iron-grey following a recent vote by Tl’etinqox members.

Alphonse anticipates the daycare —Tl’etinqox ?Esqax (Anaham Children)—to be completed by March 2022.

The B.C. government said it will release more project details in the coming days.

Tl’etinqox School will also be providing up to Grade 12 education beginning next school year.

Students currently have to travel to neighbouring communities such as Williams Lake to further their studies after completing Grade 8.

“I think having and being able to teach right up to Grade 12 right in our community and immerse our kids in our language as long as we can it’s really big steps for our community and positive ones,” Alphonse said.

“You want healthier kids, and they stay home, they study their language, their culture. They’re supervised, and they can stay on the right path.”

