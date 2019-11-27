Dawson Road Maintenance ready for winter

Several new pieces of equipment have been purchased to surface the Cariboo Chilcotinn

After being awarded the contract for winter maintenance in the Williams Lake area, Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd. had to acquire new equipment, said Robert Koopmans, media spokesperson for the company.

Read more: Interior Roads name changed to Dawson Road Maintenance Ltd.

For the Central Cariboo new pieces purchased by the company included two graders, three loaders, 19 pickup trucks and seven International plow trucks.

“We had to make sure the fleet was upgraded to do maintenance in all of our areas,” he told the Tribune.

Graders and plow trucks were needed the most, Koopmans said as he explained there are two different types of plow trucks — Tri-Drives or tandem.

Tri-Drives have three axles and the tandems have two axles. Tri-Drives are slightly bigger and can carry more sand and aggregate to put down on winter roads.

“Both plow trucks have front mounts and have what they call wings on the side which allow them to plow a slightly wider path as they go along the roads,” he said. “We use the Tri-Drives on the more central routes and major highways.”

Read more: Dawson Road Maintenance awarded contract for Central Cariboo Chilcotin

Roads are divided into three classes.

Class A roads are main highways, such as Highway 97.

Class B include roads that can be major but don’t have the same amount of traffic while Class C roads tend to be residential or more back country and rural and may even be gravel.

Graders are used for clearing snow but are also used in summer months to maintain gravel roads that gets washboards on them.

“They are used very heavily all year around, whereas the plow trucks are mostly used obviously in the winter. Grading is a very key activity in the summer time and are very busy.”

Koopmans said the more graders the crews have, the better they are able to keep on top of the work.

With winter season beginning, crews have been training and preparing, he added.

“Hopefully we have a good winter, knock on wood,” he said. “Some winters are easier than others.”


news@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Photo submitted Dawson Road Maintenance employees stand in front of some new pieces of equipment purchased for this winter’s road maintenance in the Central Cariboo.

Previous story
Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills
Next story
Child watchdog blames Alberta, B.C. for lack of coordination before teen’s overdose death

Just Posted

Dawson Road Maintenance ready for winter

Several new pieces of equipment have been purchased to surface the Cariboo Chilcotinn

Cariboo Fire Centre accepting firefighter applications for 2020 season

Applicants have until Jan. 12, 2020 to apply

Williams Lake city council considers pre-approval of $2.136 million in capital projects

Top items were paving rehabilitation and the City’s portion of a universal water metering project

Cataline Christmas Craft Fair a cosy affair

Held each year to raise money for the students of the school it boasts a few dozen vendors

PHOTOS: Medieval Market a crowd-pleaser once more

Thousands descended upon LCCS’s Williams Lake Campus this weekend

VIDEO: Celine Dion tops Billboard 200 for first time in over 17 years

‘Courage’ is Dion’s fifth album to reach No. 1 on the Billboard 200

Meet the Victoria environmentalist behind those controversial car-shaming handbills

‘I want to shock people, give them that burning feeling in their stomach,’ says advocate

Arctic chill grips much of B.C.; strong winds cause outages on south coast

BC Hydro reports more than 19,000 customers were without electricity overnight

Cellphones, radio, TV stations to broadcast emergency alert system test today

The CRTC said the emergency alerts have been credited with saving lives

B.C. first to endorse UN Indigenous rights legislation

John Horgan’s NDP pledge to adapt B.C. laws to declaration

Judge reserves sentencing decision in former northern B.C. mayor sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Why is it called ‘Black Friday’ anyway?

The name origins of the infamous shopping day have a darker background

Kamloops teen who admitted to sexually assaulting social workers to get psych assessment

The 13-year-old boy’s identity is protected by the Youth Criminal Justice Act

Kelowna officials choose two parks for temporary homeless camping, dismantle tent city

Two parks have been established for people who need outdoor overnight shelter to set up their tents

Most Read