Dawson Creek RCMP investigate attempted murder

Police in Dawson Creek are attributing the arrest of two men and issuing of a warrant against another for conspiring to commit murder on the weekend to the drug trade in their community.

RCMP Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, District Advisory NCO (Media Relations) for the North District said police were first called Sunday April 7 at 9:24 a.m. and responded to a report of an assault at a residence on 13A Avenue.

Saunderson said although individuals were located at the residence, they were not cooperative with the police. Police were called again to 13A Avenue a couple hours later where a male was seen running with what appeared to be a hand gun.

“Investigation resulted in two males being arrested for serious offences while another male is wanted in connection with conspiring to commit murder. Dawson Creek RCMP believe this to be targeted and directly related to the drug trade,” Saunderson said.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250 784-3703 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.

