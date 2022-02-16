Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with vehicle on Highway 97 near Williams Lake: RCMP

Single vehicle alternating traffic is in place at the scene Wednesday morning

A man is in hospital with undetermined injuries following an early morning collision on Highway 97 between a cyclist and a motor vehicle.

Williams Lake RCMP and emergency services personal responded to the scene about four kilometres north of Williams Lake near Bailey Road at 4:31 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16.

Upon arrival, police discovered a cyclist, an adult man, had been struck by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Operations NCO Williams Lake RCMP, said investigators are working to determine causal factors, but do not believe alcohol to be involved.

DriveBC is reporting single lane alternating traffic continues at the scene at 8:30 a.m.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211.

