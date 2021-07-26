Cyclist injured in collision with vehicle in Williams Lake

The female cyclist was taken to Cariboo Memorial Hospital with severe injuries

Williams Lake RCMP were called to a collision Saturday, July 24, involving a cyclist and a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 97. (File image)

RCMP are investigating a collision involving a cyclist in on Saturday, July 24, 2021 at 10:08 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 20 and Highway 97 in Williams Lake.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District RCMP NCO, in a news release noted the cyclist was struck by a northbound vehicle.

“The vehicle was proceeding northbound and had a green light,” Saunderson said. “It appears that the cyclist crossed the highway against the light and was struck. The cyclist, an adult woman, was taken to hospital with severe injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.”

Saunderson said police do not believe alcohol or speed played a role in the collision.

“Cyclist must obey the rules when riding along the public roadways. This includes obeying traffic lights and stop signs,” said Staff Sgt. Del Byron, Williams Lake RCMP.

Anyone with information about collision is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.



news@wltribune.com

